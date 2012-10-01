Laura Meseguer

2 (version 1)

2 (version 1) lettering type design
I'm working on a poster for a second anniversary celebration, I drew two versions of the same figure. Which one do you like better? That's version 1. Thanks!

Posted on Oct 1, 2012
