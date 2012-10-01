Nancy Kers

Tea Towel (Green)

Tea Towel (Green)
I designed this tea towel print to have printed on tea towel fabric, I have been experimenting with more simpel forms of illustartion and liking it more and more.

Posted on Oct 1, 2012
