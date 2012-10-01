Ivo Ruijters | Around Seven

Buttons seperated. Better?

Ivo Ruijters | Around Seven
Ivo Ruijters | Around Seven
Hire Me
  • Save
Buttons seperated. Better? todo toggle check webapp ui
Download color palette

I seperated the buttons in the first item. Better?

8091f4a1311b7014239b34012753cc46
Rebound of
Task management
By Ivo Ruijters | Around Seven
View all tags
Posted on Oct 1, 2012
Ivo Ruijters | Around Seven
Ivo Ruijters | Around Seven
Improving User Experiences since 2005
Hire Me

More by Ivo Ruijters | Around Seven

View profile
    • Like