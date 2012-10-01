Blossom GUI Pill

allan berger

this is blossom’s ui element for project activity, feature archive and project settings.
clicking on project activity opens a popover, clicking feature archive and project settings opens a modal window.
the states displayed from top to bottom are "default", "new project activity", "hovered project activity" and "pressed project activity".

