Filip Santa

Voice search v2 [.GIF]

Filip Santa
Filip Santa
Hire Me
  • Save
Voice search v2 [.GIF] voice search ui input form question blue yellow playoff rebound
Download color palette

I've cleaned my first rebound a bit.

Voicesearch
Rebound of
Voice Search
By Bart Ebbekink
View all tags
Posted on Oct 1, 2012
Filip Santa
Filip Santa
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Filip Santa

View profile
    • Like