Brett Brooks

Duel

Duel football auburn alabama cartoon duel illustration sketch
Raw scan of a new piece I'll have finished soon for an Auburn/Alabama image. Trying to depart from the typical football rivalry visuals I see circulating during football season (trampling, fur rugs, spinning stars around the head, etc).

Look at all that junk in the trunk.

Posted on Oct 1, 2012
