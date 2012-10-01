Kitt Santos

La Sardina DIY 'Oceanid'

La Sardina DIY 'Oceanid' sea ocea nymphs oceanid watercolor diy custom camera lomography film singapore coral texture sculpture sardina analogue
I was invited by Lomography Gallery Store Singapore to customise a La Sardina camera along with 10 artists and creatives.

The La Sardina Oceanid is based on Daughters of the Sea (http://kittsantos.com/Daughters-of-the-Sea), a series of illustrations about the sea nymphs in Greek mythology.

View the making of all 11 cameras here:
http://vimeo.com/49809808

Lomography:
http://www.lomography.asia/magazine/events/2012/08/29/la-sardina-wardrobe-exhibition-singapore

See the finish product here:
http://www.behance.net/gallery/La-Sardina-DIY-Oceanid/5248589

