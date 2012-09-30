Mike Banom

Interactive Switch

Interactive Switch interactive switch javascript jquery lightswitch
I started taking a javascript class @ SVA, so this is a quick experiment - interactive light switch.

http://fliptheswitch.mikebanom.com/

Posted on Sep 30, 2012
