Victor Zuniga

Voice Search - search/speak

Victor Zuniga
Victor Zuniga
  • Save
Voice Search - search/speak ui voice search
Download color palette

For practice, any feedback appreciated. Thanks!

Voicesearch
Rebound of
Voice Search
By Bart Ebbekink
View all tags
Posted on Sep 30, 2012
Victor Zuniga
Victor Zuniga

More by Victor Zuniga

View profile
    • Like