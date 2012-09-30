Miraj Mohsin

Koi Fish

Miraj Mohsin
Miraj Mohsin
  • Save
Koi Fish water paint water paint koi fish japanese tattoo painting fiftythree 53 miraj
Download color palette

my first sketch testing out http://www.fiftythree.com/paper

View all tags
Posted on Sep 30, 2012
Miraj Mohsin
Miraj Mohsin

More by Miraj Mohsin

View profile
    • Like