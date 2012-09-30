Michael Gluzman

Michael Gluzman
Michael Gluzman
Advanced Search interface ui search scholrly advanced input field words plus
Adding advanced search for Scholrly.
http://scholr.ly

Posted on Sep 30, 2012
Michael Gluzman
Michael Gluzman
Head of Design @ Thesis, Inc.
