Green Ink Studio

IECS Logo

Green Ink Studio
Green Ink Studio
  • Save
IECS Logo logo english language education speech bubble culture studies teaching non-profit christian
Download color palette

Logo design for a non-profit organization that teaches English in China. They place long term teachers there and also do short term trips for volunteers who want to participate. They will then develop friendships with the Chinese students they teach.

Green Ink Studio
Green Ink Studio
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Green Ink Studio

View profile
    • Like