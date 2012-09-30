kirk visola

Avery Animation

kirk visola
kirk visola
Hire Me
  • Save
Avery Animation
Download color palette

Ok, this is a different part of the Avery phase. My daughters favorite, baby food. I started with the hand lettering then it just kind of developed.

Give it some time to cycle through.

Averyseal
Rebound of
Avery Seal
By kirk visola
Posted on Sep 30, 2012
kirk visola
kirk visola
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by kirk visola

View profile
    • Like