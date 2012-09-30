Erin Killinger

Bounty: Fall 2011

View full project: http://www.behance.net/gallery/Bounty-Fall-2011/5256215

During my internship at Interbrand, I was delegated the task of refreshing Bounty's fall packaging for 2011. This went to shelf in club stores.

Posted on Sep 30, 2012
