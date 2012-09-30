Invite Giveaway [Closed]

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hey prospects!
I have 1 invite to giveaway to a lucky person.
Just email me your best shot or a link to your portfolio, website, or wherever you store your work.
You can email me your stuff at Im@lukas.gs
include in the email:
-The subject of the email should be, "dribbble invite"
-Link to your prospect account
-Write a bit about what "design" is to you
-Give feedback on this shot
you don't have to follow me anywhere, and if you do, it won't increase your chances of my choosing you.
Good luck! Give me your best shot! :D
Update: I'm changing the closing date to the 6th of October.