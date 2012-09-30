Invite Giveaway [Closed]

Hey prospects!

I have 1 invite to giveaway to a lucky person.

Just email me your best shot or a link to your portfolio, website, or wherever you store your work.

You can email me your stuff at Im@lukas.gs

include in the email:

-The subject of the email should be, "dribbble invite"

-Link to your prospect account

-Write a bit about what "design" is to you

-Give feedback on this shot

you don't have to follow me anywhere, and if you do, it won't increase your chances of my choosing you.

Good luck! Give me your best shot! :D

Update: I'm changing the closing date to the 6th of October.