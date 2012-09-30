Ross Bruggink

Function Logo

Ross Bruggink
Ross Bruggink
Hire Me
  • Save
Function Logo logo beer mark
Download color palette

in-progress logo. thoughts?

View all tags
Posted on Sep 30, 2012
Ross Bruggink
Ross Bruggink
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Ross Bruggink

View profile
    • Like