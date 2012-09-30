Casey Cooke

Berks XC Tee

Casey Cooke
Berks XC Tee cross country illustration 2012 running sport t-shirt apparel penn state college university logo shoe wings xc athletics
Quick and simple t-shirt design for a friend on the Penn State Berks Cross Country team

