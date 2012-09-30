Mia Lin

Agata the Siamese

Agata the Siamese siamese cat illustration cartoon
Agata is a cat I follow on Instagram (@bpossum) - she's a little bit loopy, but I love it, so I captured one of her crazy expressions in this illustration.

