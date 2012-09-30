Miloš Jeremić

Simple Design

Miloš Jeremić
Miloš Jeremić
  • Save
Simple Design simple design minimal website wordpress theme whitespace clean navigation search sidebar widgets blog journal
Download color palette

Something simple. Something clean. A little bit different. And it'll work like a charm.

Miloš Jeremić
Miloš Jeremić

More by Miloš Jeremić

View profile
    • Like