Melissa Yeager

Gettin' in Gear

Melissa Yeager
Melissa Yeager
Hire Me
  • Save
Gettin' in Gear card letterpress valentine gears
Download color palette

Been working on photographing all my work from the last year for a brand spankin' new website. Getting closer every day, so stay tuned!

Sidenote: This is part of a valentine card set I designed at Two Paperdolls. Had a blast with these :)

View all tags
Posted on Sep 30, 2012
Melissa Yeager
Melissa Yeager
Holistic brand designer from West Chester, PA
Hire Me

More by Melissa Yeager

View profile
    • Like