Lucky #7

Lucky #7 lettering vector seven number flourish dark
Going through my sketchbook and vectorizing the numbers.

This is the first of the series. Why 7 first? Because, freedom.

Posted on Sep 30, 2012
Lettering artist, type designer, and all-around lovely lady.

