Reina Castellanos

Banned Books Week

Reina Castellanos
Reina Castellanos
  • Save
Banned Books Week poster printmaking color vector illustration
Download color palette

Something I am just starting for a print based on the Banned Books Week. Far from being done, but super excited about it.

View all tags
Posted on Sep 30, 2012
Reina Castellanos
Reina Castellanos

More by Reina Castellanos

View profile
    • Like