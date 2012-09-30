Michael Buchino

Mighty Mohicans

Michael Buchino
Michael Buchino
  • Save
Mighty Mohicans t-shirt illustration mohican indian mohawk tomahawk arrowhead father son indian guides native american
Download color palette

Working on a t-shirt for my brother and nephew's Indian Guides troop…

Michael Buchino
Michael Buchino

More by Michael Buchino

View profile
    • Like