Olle Larsson

Mjöd - beer label

Olle Larsson
Olle Larsson
  • Save
Mjöd - beer label beer label mjöd mead rune
Download color palette

This is thought to be a beer label. It reads out MJÖD wich is mead in Swedish. I see it being placed on a black ceramic bottle without the red background.

View all tags
Posted on Sep 30, 2012
Olle Larsson
Olle Larsson

More by Olle Larsson

View profile
    • Like