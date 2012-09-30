David Carron

Sqwiggle Popup

David Carron
David Carron
  • Save
Sqwiggle Popup illustration photoshop pop up animals overlay sqwiggle icon logotype
Download color palette

This was a popup overlay I did for Sqwiggle when new users would load the site.

View all tags
Posted on Sep 30, 2012
David Carron
David Carron

More by David Carron

View profile
    • Like