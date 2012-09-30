👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I love, how Grooveshark improves their mobile solution, built with html5. I don't jailbreak my phone, so the one way to use it on my iPhone is bookmark on springboard and opening it in Safari (with lots of needless UI elements of browser).
I decided to use my Objective-C experience and write something especially for me - kind of native app that will include html5 version of grooveshark, but without any superfluous bars. It's pretty easy in fact, took only few minutes, but not anybody can have a time or experience.
If you're interested to get the code - I can share it on GitHub - just let me know in comments below.
I don't think Apple agrees to accept this sort of apps - they rejected original Grooveshark app -it's the reason, why the app is available only in Cydia.
Here you can see a super unprofessional video (sorry for quality), but notice how it works :)
https://www.dropbox.com/s/htdup79gfw3ryy8/video.mov