clare curran

Collecting Sparkle

clare curran
clare curran
  • Save
Collecting Sparkle motion graphics after effects particles sparkle music
Download color palette

Still from the video 'Collecting Sparkle' featuring Music for Beginners by Jim Pearson.
You can view the full video over on YouTube:
http://youtu.be/R_qu_44uzZI

View all tags
Posted on Sep 30, 2012
clare curran
clare curran

More by clare curran

View profile
    • Like