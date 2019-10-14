Herm the Younger

Breaking Habits Album Cover Art

Herm the Younger
Herm the Younger
Hire Me
  • Save
Breaking Habits Album Cover Art art gold sunset sunrise abstract art illustration ep cover cover album hermtheyounger graphic design herm the younger album cover
Download color palette

View the Full Project

About HTY

Herm the Younger is an artist and designer from the UK.
To inquire about an album cover commission, please contact h@hermtheyounger.com.

Portfolio
Prints

Herm the Younger
Herm the Younger
Artist & Designer
Hire Me

More by Herm the Younger

View profile
    • Like