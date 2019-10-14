Alexey Savitskiy

Medical App

Alexey Savitskiy
Alexey Savitskiy
Hire Me
  • Save
Medical App consultant blood doctor health medicine medical application mobile app graph chart statistics dashboard interface app ux ui
Download color palette

Hey👋
Here is my new medical app, check it.
Stay healthy!

Press "L" if you like it!

Cheers!

You want to work with me or just say hello?
alexey@savitskiy.design 👈

Also follow me on Behance | Instagram | Facebook

Alexey Savitskiy
Alexey Savitskiy
Available for new projects ✌️
Hire Me

More by Alexey Savitskiy

View profile
    • Like