Core Gamer - Logotype Design

Here's the logotype i had the pleasure to create for Core Gamer, a Nintendo Switch gaming clan 🎮

The circle represents core and the 4 arrows represent the 4 players of the nintendo switch meeting up. All of this forms a gamepad cross on the negative space, with the 4 tiny arrows, to represent gaming.

