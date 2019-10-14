Core Gamer - Logotype Design

Trending designs to inspire you
Here's the logotype i had the pleasure to create for Core Gamer, a Nintendo Switch gaming clan 🎮
The circle represents core and the 4 arrows represent the 4 players of the nintendo switch meeting up. All of this forms a gamepad cross on the negative space, with the 4 tiny arrows, to represent gaming.
Do you enjoy gaming on your spare time? Press "L" if you do.
📨 Got a project? Let's work together! Email: wisecrafted@gmail.com