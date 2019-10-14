Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Sasha Ruletik

Rooletik Logo Animation

Sasha Ruletik
Sasha Ruletik
  • Save
Rooletik Logo Animation aftereffects animation 2d logo animation
Rooletik Logo Animation aftereffects animation 2d logo animation
Rooletik Logo Animation aftereffects animation 2d logo animation
Download color palette
  1. Comp 1.mp4
  2. Ruletik Logo 01.png
  3. Ruletik Logo 02.png
  4. Ruletik Logo 03.png

Make for myself new logo. Add some humanity for logo. :)

View all tags
Posted on Oct 14, 2019
Sasha Ruletik
Sasha Ruletik

More by Sasha Ruletik

View profile
    • Like