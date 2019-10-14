Siggi Baldursson

Calculator App with Custom Themes

Siggi Baldursson
Siggi Baldursson
Hire Me
  • Save
Calculator App with Custom Themes settings ui customize challenge theme calculator financial colors dailyui iphone x mobile gradient themes concept app
Calculator App with Custom Themes settings ui customize challenge theme calculator financial colors dailyui iphone x mobile gradient themes concept app
Calculator App with Custom Themes settings ui customize challenge theme calculator financial colors dailyui iphone x mobile gradient themes concept app
Calculator App with Custom Themes settings ui customize challenge theme calculator financial colors dailyui iphone x mobile gradient themes concept app
Calculator App with Custom Themes settings ui customize challenge theme calculator financial colors dailyui iphone x mobile gradient themes concept app
Calculator App with Custom Themes settings ui customize challenge theme calculator financial colors dailyui iphone x mobile gradient themes concept app
Calculator App with Custom Themes settings ui customize challenge theme calculator financial colors dailyui iphone x mobile gradient themes concept app
Calculator App with Custom Themes settings ui customize challenge theme calculator financial colors dailyui iphone x mobile gradient themes concept app
Download color palette
  1. 004.jpg
  2. 2.jpg
  3. 1.jpg
  4. 4.jpg
  5. 5.jpg
  6. 6.jpg
  7. 3.jpg
  8. 7.jpg

In this concept, the user can choose between 4 different calculator types, as well as various colour themes. The calculator shows the most recent calculation and the app's settings in the top left corner.

This is a shot from 2018, as a part of a daily UI challenge I did for fun and to sharpen my UI skills.

Siggi Baldursson
Siggi Baldursson
— Product Designer keen on Usability ⤵
Hire Me

More by Siggi Baldursson

View profile
    • Like