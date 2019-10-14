Design_League

Light Logo

Design_League
Design_League
  • Save
Light Logo flat design adobe illustrator type art lettering hidden concept hidden meaning bulb logo bulb light bulb light logo light brandingdesign conceptual design clean logo design creative design fresh design branding
Download color palette

Hello,

Hope you guys doing great!!
Here I am presenting a creative artwork of Light. I have tried to incorporate a minimal #Bulb shape into a letter "G". I hope you guys like it.

Do let me know your comments/ Suggestions into the comment section.

Eager to know your thoughts :)

Artwork by #Design_League

Contact us at Fiverr

Design_League
Design_League

More by Design_League

View profile
    • Like