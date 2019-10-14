Aleksandar Savic

Johnny Cab

Johnny Cab space retro futurism retro outline illustration iconic future car arnold schwarzenegger film sci-fi johnny cab dots design automobile auto mars 2d 90s
One more vehicle, now for all the fans of Total Recall 1990.

Expect more soon! :)

