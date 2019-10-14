Design_League

Mammoth Logo

Hello Friends,

Here I am presenting a creative monogram of Letter "M". I have tried to incorporate a minimal #mammoth body shape into a letter "M". I hope you guys like this concept.

Do let me know your comments/ Suggestions into the comment box. Eager to know your thoughts :)

Artwork by #Design_League

