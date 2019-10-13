Matt Doyle

Vases

Vases 3d design 3d ilustration 3d artist blender3d 3d 3d illustration blender 3d blender illustration 3d art
Following along with Ducky 3D youtube tutorial on creating vases and bottles with some super interesting textures.

The tutorial video can be found here: Tutorial

Really enjoyed doing this one and for the result it was really quite a simple tutorial!

