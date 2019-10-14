Dennis Pasyuk

DoorDash

DoorDash figma minimal branding concept exploration rebrand redesign mark brand identity branding brand logo
Hey Dribbble! Here's yet another redesign.

I redesigned the logomark of DoorDash with a more slanted and sharp look. I'm thinking this looks better than the current. Let me know what y'all think!

See attachments for a comparison of the versions.

Brand Designer 🍉
