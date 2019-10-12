Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Ketan Mistry

Redesigning my logo, a few iterations at a time

Ketan Mistry
Ketan Mistry
  • Save
Redesigning my logo, a few iterations at a time real project iterations ideas concepts drawings sketches logo
Redesigning my logo, a few iterations at a time real project iterations ideas concepts drawings sketches logo
Download color palette
  1. shot-cropped-1570923358071.png
  2. IMG_20191013_102933_2.jpg

Since I usually post finished work, I thought it would be nice (and useful?) to post my sketches in progress whilst working on redesigning my logo.

I find it so much easier to sketch on paper first as it helps to identify any issues.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 12, 2019
Ketan Mistry
Ketan Mistry
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Ketan Mistry

View profile
    • Like