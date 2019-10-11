Landing Page | Icelandic Tour Agency

Trending designs to inspire you
Here is a Landing page concept for an Icelandic tour agency, called Elf Travels.
The idea of this design concept was to showcase the beautiful scenery that the tours are based around, including quick video viewing of some fo their highlighted tours ( in the bottom right).
This is a shot from 2018, as a part of a daily UI challenge I did for fun and to sharpen my UI skills.