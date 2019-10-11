Design_League

Mic Logo flat design flatdesign mic logo flat design flat minimalist logo minimalistic minimalism minimal minimalist logodesign artwork trendy icon clean logo design creative design fresh design branding
Hello Guys,

Hope you are fine as wine :)
Here I am presenting a Professional and Minimalist concept of #Mic. I believe you guys will enjoy it :) Also, do not forget to share your thoughts on the comment section..

Artwork by : Design_League

