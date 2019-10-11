Mark Velmiskin

Booknetic - WordPress Appointment Booking and Scheduling system

Mark Velmiskin
Mark Velmiskin
Hire Me
  • Save
Booknetic - WordPress Appointment Booking and Scheduling system tree services clean baku azerbaijan customers product design customize product dashboard design dashboad interfacedesign ui ux calendar ui wordpress design calendar appointments wordpress development wordpress plugin wordpress booking
Download color palette

Hello!
My next project "Booknetic".

Booknetic is an appointment booking system for WordPress sites. With Booknetic Tools, you will 100% automate your business. Booknetic will save you from redundant resources, time-wasting and other risks, your customer base will be collected and your business will be open 7/24 to your customers.

Booknetic which easy to install and use, has a modern UI/UX interface and is ideal for booking of any kind of appointments. With customizable templates, form-builder, multiple category level, and other settings, you can fully customize your booking system to your business.

Check out on Codecanyon
Watch Video on YouTube

Press "L" and don't forget to check 2x.
Thanks!

Mark Velmiskin
Mark Velmiskin
Welcome to my Design portfolio
Hire Me

More by Mark Velmiskin

View profile
    • Like