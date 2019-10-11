Ziptility - Logo Concepts

This month i've been developing the new logo for Ziptility, an infrastructure maintenance software for water and wastewater utilities based on Indiana.

When brainstorming the logo concepts, i focused on the letter Z along with shapes that resemble protection on concept 1, tracking/percentage on concept 2 and water on the concepts 3 and 4.

Which one do you prefer?

--

📨 Got a project? Let's work together! Email: wisecrafted@gmail.com

--