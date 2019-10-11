Wisecraft

Ziptility - Logo Concepts

Ziptility - Logo Concepts vector illustration logo design design logo brand identity smart mark logotype designer logomark for sale unused buy lettermark logomarks negative space identity designer water drop shield logo z typography branding brand
This month i've been developing the new logo for Ziptility, an infrastructure maintenance software for water and wastewater utilities based on Indiana.

When brainstorming the logo concepts, i focused on the letter Z along with shapes that resemble protection on concept 1, tracking/percentage on concept 2 and water on the concepts 3 and 4.

Which one do you prefer?

📨 Got a project? Let's work together! Email: wisecrafted@gmail.com

