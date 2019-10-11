Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Siggi Baldursson

Checkout Page UI | Mobile E-Commerce

Siggi Baldursson
Siggi Baldursson
Hire Me
  • Save
Checkout Page UI | Mobile E-Commerce add card mobile app order flow credit card iphone x cart shopping app ecommerce user interface ui ux mobile app checkout
Download color palette

This is a shot from 2018, as a part of a daily UI challenge I did for fun and to sharpen my UI skills.

In this concept the user in the third step of the checkout process. The user can still flip through their cart to review it, choose different payment cards as well as add an additional credit card, by pressing the "+" next to "your cards".

As seen in the mockup, the user can also set a colour to the cards, so that they can be easily identified in later purchases.

Siggi Baldursson
Siggi Baldursson
— Product Designer keen on Usability ⤵
Hire Me

More by Siggi Baldursson

View profile
    • Like