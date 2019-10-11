Checkout Page UI | Mobile E-Commerce

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This is a shot from 2018, as a part of a daily UI challenge I did for fun and to sharpen my UI skills.
In this concept the user in the third step of the checkout process. The user can still flip through their cart to review it, choose different payment cards as well as add an additional credit card, by pressing the "+" next to "your cards".
As seen in the mockup, the user can also set a colour to the cards, so that they can be easily identified in later purchases.