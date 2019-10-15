Home automation lights

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Home automation app interaction. After trying a few ideas to enhance user user interaction and ease of use i found a few problems with most apps nowadays.
Most apps needs at least two hands to operate key features, What if the screen is split in two and top section used for feedback and information and bottom section purely for user interaction.
I did this in 2 hours, if i had time would improve a few UI/UX issues, e.g maybe remove the back button at top left and use simple gestures instead 😅,
1. Enhance for 1 hand usage
2. Make it fun
3. Make it easy to use
4. Contrast