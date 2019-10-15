Home automation lights

Home automation app interaction. After trying a few ideas to enhance user user interaction and ease of use i found a few problems with most apps nowadays.

Most apps needs at least two hands to operate key features, What if the screen is split in two and top section used for feedback and information and bottom section purely for user interaction.

I did this in 2 hours, if i had time would improve a few UI/UX issues, e.g maybe remove the back button at top left and use simple gestures instead 😅,

1. Enhance for 1 hand usage

2. Make it fun

3. Make it easy to use

4. Contrast