Abinash Mohanty

Nanotechnology - Hero illustration using Flexi

Abinash Mohanty
Abinash Mohanty
  • Save
Nanotechnology - Hero illustration using Flexi style spot colour affinity flexi play character clean activity human people vector colors ui mobile web landing art illustration hero
Download color palette

Happy Friday Guys! Sharing this landing page using Flexi illustration style I shared before. I hope you like it.

However, you can still view my product design work over here.

Wanna work for us? We’re hiring product designers, graphic designers, and UI designers. If interested, share your profile details to Archana at the earliest. Don’t forget to mention in the email that you got this information via Dribbble.

Show some love by pressing the L key on desktop, or tap on the 💖 like button, if you’re on mobile device. 🙏🏻

Would you like to be part of our biggest UX Discord community? Join GSIUXD on Discord now. Thank you so much for your 💖

31290ae20a05e1a1bbdd2058b722338d
Rebound of
Flexi Illustration Style - Hero V 1.0
By Abinash Mohanty
Abinash Mohanty
Abinash Mohanty
Product Designer Manager 👋 illustrator, UX Writer & Mentor

More by Abinash Mohanty

View profile
    • Like