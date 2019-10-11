Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Aleksandar Savic

The Mean Machine

Aleksandar Savic
Aleksandar Savic
Hire Me
  • Save
The Mean Machine muttley toonboom dick dastardly retro outline 2d illustration iconic hollywood film fan dots design cartoon automobile auto art the mean machine
Download color palette

One more vehicle, now for all the fans of Wackey Races 1968 / The Mean Machine.

Expect more soon! :)

2f300af61c4896f123ce5edbb2fa06a5
Rebound of
John Wick car
By Aleksandar Savic
Aleksandar Savic
Aleksandar Savic
Designer / Illustrator Runner 🏃🏼‍♂️ Cyclist 🚴🏼‍♂️
Hire Me

More by Aleksandar Savic

View profile
    • Like