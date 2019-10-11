Creating Career Path • UX Case

Morning, friends :)

This case is about the understanding of the main entities in the Career Path tool. The first one is Job Family (JF) it is a kind of parent entity that includes Job Title (JT) inside itself. We need JF for grouping JT's, furthermore, it brings the organization for the JT list. Another valuable group of entities is Bands and Grades it is the difference between salary ranges. The Band goes the parent for the Grades. The band is kind of group of Grades and Grade is kind of the level inside the Band.

So, for example as the end-user in the Career Path tool, you can select your Job Title – Junior UX Designer (the desired position in use case) under the specific job family – Digital Design. Done. The next step is about Bands and Grades for providing to the system minimum information for the Career Path matrix. The junior position is related to the 2d Band (in some fictional organization), but for the 1st of 4 levels.

I have explained all of the above onto screens and shown wireframes with some states of the components, so have fun!

Seems like briefly, that's all and thanks for your time :)

Your feedback and appreciation are welcome :)

Keep in touch :)

- - - - -

Check our social profiles

Dribble

Bechance

GitHub

We are open to cooperation and cool-stuff design projects

www.valor-software.com