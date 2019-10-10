Hayle - App Logo

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Here's the logo i created for Hayle, an app that focuses on finding people nearby that love what you love and then provides you with the necessary tools to grow these connections 👥
This concept was chosen because it has a great balance between being visually appealing as a small app icon while being clear on the message (H + two text boxes + ice cube).
Let me know your thoughts in the comments!
--
📨 Got a project? Let's work together! Email: wisecrafted@gmail.com