Hayle - App Logo ui illustration logo design design brand identity negative space lettermark smart mark logomark cleverlogo logotypedesign logotype designer app icon design chat box logo h letter identity designer typography brand branding
Here's the logo i created for Hayle, an app that focuses on finding people nearby that love what you love and then provides you with the necessary tools to grow these connections 👥

This concept was chosen because it has a great balance between being visually appealing as a small app icon while being clear on the message (H + two text boxes + ice cube).

