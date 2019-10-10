Adam Skovran
Alexa Playground #3

Alexa Playground #3 echo dot alexa echo playground amazon simple animation concept blender 3d
For designers at Amazon, projects don’t always roll along as smoothly as we’d like. We stay alert and work together, so that when unexpected obstacles pop up, we can quickly adjust, learn, and keep moving.

Posted on Oct 10, 2019
