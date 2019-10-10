The Visual Team

Lava Lamp Music App - Freebie

The Visual Team
The Visual Team
Hire Me
  • Save
Download color palette

Love the way the lava blob moves on our lava lamp music app?

Now you can have it in your motion graphics as well!

Here’s the wallpaper and working file from us, for free.
Download here:https://thevisual.team/resources/freebies-lavalamp/

191003 dribbble music app options
Rebound of
Lava Lamp Music App - Interaction
By The Visual Team
The Visual Team
The Visual Team
Follow us in our visual adventures.
Hire Me

More by The Visual Team

View profile
    • Like