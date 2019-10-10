Lava Lamp Music App - Freebie

Trending designs to inspire you
Love the way the lava blob moves on our lava lamp music app?
Now you can have it in your motion graphics as well!
Here’s the wallpaper and working file from us, for free.
Download here:https://thevisual.team/resources/freebies-lavalamp/